Trump says will unilaterally suspend payroll taxes if no deal on coronavirus aid – Panorama

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on Friday to act unilaterally to suspend payroll taxes for all Americans through completion of 2020 and perhaps longer and extend additional welfare and other coronavirus aid if no deal can be reached with Democrats on a brand-new costs costs, Reuters reported.

“If Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need,” Trump informed a press conference.

He included that an executive order might be signed by the end of the week, without defining whether he implied today or next week.