Trump says ‘virtual learning has proven to be terrible,’ threatens cuts to federal funds

TRUMP, IN PUSH TO REOPEN SCHOOLS AMID CORONAVIRUS, VOWS ‘PRESSURE’ ON GOVERNORS

He added: “If not open, why would the Federal Government give Funding? It won’t!!”

The president this week has over and over threatened to cut federal funding for school districts should they remain closed through the fall due to surges in positive cases of the novel coronavirus in states around the world. The president this week also vowed to put “pressure” on governors to ensure that schools reopen.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday defended the president’s remarks, saying that Trump “wants to increase funding” in the fourth coronavirus relief package being negotiated between the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

“But he’s looking at potentially redirecting that to make sure it goes to the student and it is most likely tied to the student and not to a district where schools are closed,” McEnany explained.

“The president will always stand up to teachers unions who want to keep schools closed,” she said, while underscoring that any federal educational funding “should be there for the children who are going to school.”

“Keeping schools closed down is an untenable prospect,” McEnany said.

The president has been pushing for schools to reopen in the fall, repeatedly noting the American Academy of Pediatrics’ (AAP) warnings on the mental and intellectual consequences of distance learning.

“All policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” the AAP has publicly said.

At a conference Tuesday with experts to discuss schools reopening, Trump said he would “very much put pressure” on governors to allow in-person learning this fall.

“We don’t want people to make political statements or do it for political reasons, they think it’s gonna be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed, no way,” Trump said. “So, we are very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”

MCENANY: TRUMP SEEKING TO ‘SIGNIFICANTLY BUMP UP’ EDUCATION FUNDING IN NEXT CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE

“Our country has got to get back, and it’s got to get back as soon as possible, and I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed,” the president added. “Everybody wants it, the moms want it, the dads want it, the kids want it.”

As for virtual learning, some states and cities, like New York City, have begun rolling out their back-to-school proposals for the 2020-2021 school year, which may include “blended” learning. Should the plan be approved for New York City, students will be in the classroom only three days a week for in-person learning, and would be in the home for the remaining of the week for remote-learning.

NYC PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO OPEN ON ‘BLENDED, SPLIT-SCHEDULE’ MODEL, WITH PART-TIME PERSONALLY, PART-TIME REMOTE LEARNING

Meanwhile, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield has vowed to work with every school district in the country to ensure a safe reopening, while providing instructions, which that he says are “non-prescriptive,” and flexible for several schools.

The CDC this week has over and over said they never recommended schools close in their initial coronavirus instructions and tips released at the start of the pandemic.

And Education Secretary Betsy DeVos vowed to “provide help and assistance” to all schools in every states around the world.

“We need to move ahead, let’s figure out how its gonna be done safely,” she said on “America’s Newsroom Thursday, adding, “It’s not a matter of if, but how.”

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.