Trump says ‘very special person’ died from China virus   – Armenian News

US President Donald Trump said one-time Republican presidential candidate “passed away from the China virus” Thursday as he offered a tribute at the start of a coronavirus briefing, the Daily Mail reports.

Trump used the term which critics say is racist as he called Cain ‘a very special person’ hours after the 74-year-old’s death was announced.

The president did not address Cain’s final days which started with him being taken to the hospital suffering from the virus nine days after going to the disastrous Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and speaking out against wearing masks.

“I begin by expressing our sadness at the passing of a wonderful man,” Trump said.

“He was a very special person. Unfortunately he passed away from a thing called the China virus.

“We send out prayers to Herman’s great wife, Gloria. And I have to say, America grieves for all of the 150,000 Americans that had their lives taken by this horrible, invisible enemy.”

Cain, a cancer survivor, left his widow and daughter Melanie and son Victor. He has spent almost a month in the hospital before his death.