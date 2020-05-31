Trump says US will designate Antifa as a terrorist organisation

The Trump administration will transfer to designate the unfastened affiliation of militant left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators generally identified as “Antifa” as a terrorist organisation, the president has introduced in a tweet.

“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Donald Trump wrote amid a collection of tweets on Sunday blaming violent outbursts and rioting at police brutality protests throughout America over the weekend on the group and different “Radical Left” parts.​

Meanwhile, native leaders in Minneapolis have mentioned white supremacists and different malign exterior actors — some probably international — have been chargeable for inciting violence at protests there.

More follows…