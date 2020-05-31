Trump says US will designate Antifa as a terrorist organisation

The Trump administration will transfer to designate the unfastened affiliation of militant left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators generally identified as “Antifa” as a terrorist organisation, the president has introduced in a tweet.
“The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization,” Donald Trump wrote amid a collection of tweets on Sunday blaming violent outbursts and rioting at police brutality protests throughout America over the weekend on the group and different “Radical Left” parts.
Meanwhile, native leaders in Minneapolis have mentioned white supremacists and different malign exterior actors — some probably international — have been chargeable for inciting violence at protests there.
More follows…
