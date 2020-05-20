Trump says US topping world virus cases is ‘badge of honour’

Media playback is in need of support on your gadget Media subtitle Trump says Covid cases are a ‘badge of honour’

US President Donald Trump has actually said it is “a badge of honour” that the US has the world’s highest possible number of validated Covid-19 infections.

“I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better,” he claimed at the White House.

The US has 1.5 million coronavirus cases and also almost 92,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In 2nd area is Russia, with almost 300,000 validated cases.

What did Trump claim?

On Monday, Mr Trump was organizing his initial closet conference given that the US episode started.

“By the way,” he informed press reporters, “you know when you say that we lead in cases, that’s because we have more testing than anybody else.”

“So when we have a lot of cases,” he proceeded, “I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that as, in a certain respect, as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better.”

Media playback is in need of support on your gadget Media subtitle The shed 6 weeks when the US stopped working to manage the virus

He included: “So I see it as a badge of honour. Really, it’s a badge of honour.

“It’s a wonderful homage to the screening and also all of the job that a whole lot of experts have actually done.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, a government company, the US had actually performed 12.6 m coronavirus examinations by Tuesday.

Things the US has actually solved – and also mistook

Mr Trump was replying to an inquiry concerning whether he was taking into consideration a traveling restriction on Latin America, Brazil particularly. That nation currently has the 3rd highest possible number of validated cases, adhering to the US and alsoRussia

The Democratic National Committee criticised the Republican head of state’s remarks, tweeting that the 1.5 million Covid-19 cases in the US stood for “a full failing of management”.

Is the head of state right?

While the US has actually performed even more examinations by quantity than any type of various other nation, it is not initially in the world on a per head basis, according to Our World in Data, a clinical magazine based at Oxford University.

Its chart rates the US as 16 th worldwide in terms of examinations per 1,000 individuals, in advance of South Korea, yet behind the sort of Iceland, New Zealand, Russia and also Canada.

Over the previous week, the US has actually been performing in between 300,000 and also 400,000 examinations daily, according to the Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer-led initiative.

But the Harvard Global Health Institute argues the US requires to be performing a minimum of half a million examinations each day to resume the economic climate and also remain open.

The US has actually additionally reported one of the most coronavirus fatalities in the world, however on a per head basis it rates 8th behind the sort of Belgium, Canada and also the United Kingdom, according to Johns Hopkins University.

US coronavirus screening prices have actually been criticised on both sides of the aisle.

At a Senate hearing recently, Mitt Romney, a Republican, criticised the nation’s screening document, stating it was “absolutely nothing to commemorate whatsoever” because, he said, ” we walked water in February in March”.