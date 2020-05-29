Trump says US is terminating relationship with World Health Organisation

Donald Trump mentioned the United States is severing all ties with the World Health Organisation and introduced different steps meant to punish that group and China for what he dubbed a “cover up” of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinese soil – however he abruptly ended what he dubbed a press convention earlier than he may face questions concerning the killing of a black man in Minnesota by a white police officer.

“The world deserves answers,” the president mentioned about WHO and Chinese officers’ actions when the Covid-19 virus went public in China – then contaminated hundreds of thousands internationally.

