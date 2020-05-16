Trump says US is developing a ‘super duper’ missile – video | US news

By
Jasyson
-

Unveiling the flag for his brand-new room pressure, Donald Trump claimed the US was developing a ‘super-duper missile’ to exceed its army enemies. ‘We have no option, we need to do it with the enemies we have around. We have, I call it the extremely duper missile and also I listened to the various other evening [it’s] 17 times faster than what they have now,’ the US president said on Friday



