Unveiling the flag for his brand-new room pressure, Donald Trump claimed the US was developing a ‘super-duper missile’ to exceed its army enemies. ‘We have no option, we need to do it with the enemies we have around. We have, I call it the extremely duper missile and also I listened to the various other evening [it’s] 17 times faster than what they have now,’ the US president said on Friday
