Home Top Stories Trump says US ‘did a great job on coronavirus’ as cases rise...

Trump says US ‘did a great job on coronavirus’ as cases rise and death toll hits 122,000

By
Jackson Delong
-

































Trump says US ‘did a great job on coronavirus’ as cases rise and death toll hits 122,000 | The Independent







President Donald Trump says that his administration “did a great job on CoronaVirus” as cases surge in states throughout the nation and the death toll continues to climb.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday morning he listed the “very early ban on China, Ventilator production, and Testing, which is by the most, and best, in the World” as having saved hundreds of thousands of US lives, decrying the “Fake News” for refusing to acknowledge this in a constructive method.

He then complained that the media provides Dr Anthony Fauci a excessive approval ranking, however that doesn’t prolong to the remainder of the federal government’s response.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app

Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

More follows…

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this text

Want to bookmark your favorite articles and tales to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription in the present day.



Source link

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am