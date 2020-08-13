Trump says U.S. is sending 125 million coronavirus masks to schools across nation

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the federal government is sending 125 million reusable face masks to school districts across the United States as schools consider whether it’s safe to reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to open up our schools and open up our businesses,” Trump said during a White House press conference on the coronavirus, adding that all school districts should be making plans for how to resume in-person education for students “as soon as possible.”

“To support the reopening of America’s schools, we provided $13 billion in elementary and secondary schools towards the CARES Act and CARES Act funding,” he told reporters. “We will provide up to 125 million reusable masks to various school districts around the country.”

Trump also announced new recommendations for schools reopening, including ensuring all students, teachers, and staff understand the symptoms of the virus and encouraging frequent hand washing.

Whether and how to reopen schools in the U.S. this fall has become a hotbed issue in recent weeks. The U.S. has the worst outbreak in the world with more than 5 million cases so far and at least 165,328 deaths as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Researchers say the role kids play in spreading the disease is still unclear.

Trump has pushed for schools to reopen as fall approaches regardless of the state of the outbreak in the U.S., saying last month that keeping schools closed “is…