Trump says those protesting George Floyd death are ‘Antifa and the radical left’

Donald Trump has blamed Antifa and the ‘radical left’ for unrest throughout America in the wake George Floyd’s death, saying: “Don’t lay the blame on others!”

The president used his Twitter feed to repeatedly name into query the motives of protesters on Saturday morning, insisting that there have been “organized groups that have nothing to do with George Floyd”.

At one level on Friday evening, the White House went into partial lockdown because of protesters close by – who Mr Trump dismissed as “professionally managed so-called protesters” who “had little to do with the memory of George Floyd”.





He additionally appeared to name for a counter protest, tweeting: “Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

