Trump says surge of 50,000 new cases a day is ‘being handled’ as Biden blasts ‘bungled response

President Trump waved off the 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day in the U.S. saying they’re ‘being handled’ as he dedicated to reopening churches and companies during his appearance Friday in the White House briefing room.

‘It’s got a life. And we are putting out that life because it’s a bad life that we’re talking about,’ he said, talking about the herpes virus. He also claimed to be ‘putting out the fires.’

Shortly after Trump spoke, his Democratic rival Joe Biden appeared via livestream and criticized the president’s response to the pandemic, saying that he was ‘stunned’ that the tens of thousands of new COVID-19 cases were never mentioned.

‘Today’s report is positive news and I’m thankful because of it, for real, but make no mistake we’re still in a deep, deep job hole because Donald Trump has so poorly bungled the response to the coronavirus,’ Biden said.

Trump arrived to the podium to tout adding 4.8 million jobs to the economy, saying the economy was ‘roaring back, finding its way back extremely strong,’ all while states are having to rollback closures due to the slew of new COVID-19 cases.

Biden noticed that the jobs data was from the task week of June 12 and cases per day have not exactly doubled ever since then.

‘Look, let’s maybe not lose sight of a critical point, this report measures job gains as of June the 12th. In the occasions since we’ve seen cases spiking round the country. Some businesses close again, some states reimposing restrictions,’ Biden said. ‘And within the last two weeks we’ve seen very nearly 3 million new unemployment filings and another 1.7 million people seeking pandemic unemployment uninsurance.’

‘There’s no victory to be celebrated,’ Biden said.

When Trump talked about the herpes virus Friday, that he downplayed the spikes and continued to cheer on the reopening.

‘And now we’re opening it up and it’s really opening up far faster than anybody thought even possible and more successful,’ the president said.

Biden interpreted what the president said by claiming, ‘Donald Trump has just quit.’

‘He’s not even attempting to secure the general public health anymore,’ the Democrats’ presumptive nominee said. ‘He’d rather go back to his campaign rallies, he’s maybe not interested in uniting us in this fight of a common threat we face and he is decided he has more to gain by dividing this country for his political purposes.’

Without giving guidance to states, Biden suggested, the pandemic would only grow worse.

Trump has continued to offer states’ full authority to cope with reopening and said he’d only become involved ‘if we see something egregious’ – meaning if a state was too cautious in its reopening.

‘We’ve gotten a part of a couple of them when we thought it was unfair,’ the president said. ‘We’d want to see churches open quickly. And some of them just do not want do to that,’ he complained.

At the podium, he championed his administration’s handling of the virus, saying it saved ‘millions.’

Biden chided him for rarely acknowledging the dead.

‘Has he even once expressed any real empathy for the families who will never be whole again because of this virus?’ the former vice president asked.

Trump expressed that his priority was getting Americans back to work.

‘We’ve implemented an aggressive strategy to vanquish and kill the virus and protect Americans at the greatest risk, while allowing those at lower risk to go back safely to work – that’s what’s happening,’ he said. ‘Our health experts continue steadily to address the temporary hotspots in certain cities and counties and we’re working quite difficult on that.’

Biden warned that Trump’s optimistic spin was dangerously out of touch.

He pointed to comments Trump made all through a Fox Business Network interview Wednesday suggesting the coronavirus would ‘will disappear, I hope.’

‘It’s like deja vu all over again,’ Biden said. ‘We’re months into this crisis and that is his best solution? Quit dreaming about the best Mr. President, quit claiming victory with very nearly 15 million … Americans still out of work because of the crisis, quit ignoring the fact of this pandemic and the horrifying loss of American life.’

‘Act. Lead. Lead. Or move out of the way in which so the others can, Mr. President,’ Biden instructed.

The president also said that on a governors call with Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the coronavirus taskforce, not a single executive asked for medical supplies.

‘The relationship with the governors is great,’ that he said. ‘Mike Pence made a call just yesterday and said what do you want and not one governor needed anything.’

‘They do not need such a thing. They have all the medical equipment they could have,’ Trump continued. ‘Thank you, U.S. government.’

However all through Pence’s day at Arizona Wednesday, the state’s governor did ask the U.S. government for 500 medical experts to be deployed to the state to deal with the spike in cases.

Trump’s remarks stood in contrast to the dire warnings being spouted over the last fourteen days by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious illness expert.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4 in the U.K., Fauci said the U.S. coronavirus lockdown had been lifted too soon and was never strict enough to begin with.

‘The problem we’re facing now is that an try to so-called reopen or open the government and acquire it back once again to some form of normality – we’re seeing very disturbing spikes in different individual states in the United States,’ Fauci said.

‘What we’ve seen throughout the last several days is a spike in cases which can be well beyond the worst spikes that we’ve seen,’ that he continued. ‘That is bad news, offering to get that under control or we risk an even greater outbreak.’

Trump won’t be helping things within the next two days as he travels to South Dakota Friday to deliver remarks at Mt. Rushmore.

‘We’ll be giving out free face masks, if they elect to wear one. But we won’t be social distancing,’ South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham on Monday.

Then, on Saturday, Trump will host his ‘Salute to America’ event on the White House South Lawn and on the Ellipse.

‘We’ve communicated using them that this is not consistent with CDC and Department of Health guidance,’ complained D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.