Trump hurried out of interview

United States President Donald Trump has actually stated someone was shot outside the White House, after suddenly leaving a press conference.

Mr Trump informed press reporters the event “seems very well under control”.

He came back minutes after a member of his security information strolled on phase throughout his remarks to press reporters and accompanied him out.

Mr Trump was heard to state “Oh!” and “What’s happening”, as he left the rundown space.