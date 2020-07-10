President Donald Trump may be on the verge of pardoning or commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, the longtime former Republican strategist who worked being an adviser on his presidential campaign.

In a pair of interviews Thursday, Trump mooted the notion of granting clemency to Stone, who is set to go to prison later this month.

When quizzed by Fox News’ Sean Hannity whether he’s considering pardoning his friend and ally – who was, among other things, convicted of lying to Congress – Trump responded, ‘I am always thinking’.

‘You’ll be watching like everyone else in this case,’ Trump coyly added.

President Donald Trump may be on the verge of pardoning or commuting the sentence of Roger Stone, the longtime former Republican strategist who worked being an adviser on his presidential campaign

A jury convicted the former strategist of seven felony counts in November, including five counts of making false statements to the FBI and congressional investigators, one count of witness tampering, and one obstruction of justice count

In a separate interview with radio host Howie Carr, the president condemned Stone’s ‘horrible’ treatment as a result of law enforcement, as soon as again added he may grant his clemency plea.

‘He was framed. He was treated horrible. He was treated so badly,’ Trump said.

Amid claims Stone was ‘praying’ for a pardon before he’s due to are accountable to prison on July 14, Trump said a divine intervention of sorts may well not be totally out of the realms of possibility.

‘If you say he’s praying, his prayer may be answered,’ the president said through the phone interview. ‘Let’s see what happens.’

Trump went on to credit Stone as a ‘good persons’, and billing him as ‘a character’.

A jury convicted the former strategist of seven felony counts in November, including five counts of making false statements to the FBI and congressional investigators, one count of witness tampering, and one obstruction of justice count.

According to prosecutors, Stone lied throughout testimony and failed to start documents to Congress in 2017, showing he had attemptedto make contact with the radical pro-transparency group Wiki leaks a year earlier.

He lied about five facts, obscuring his make an effort to use intermediaries to get information that could help then-candidate Trump in the election against Hillary Clinton.

Prosecutors were initially seeking a prison term of seven to nine years, but Attorney General William Barr later retracted that recommendation shortly after Trump called it ‘harsh’ and ‘unfair’ on Twitter.

Amid claims Stone was ‘praying’ for a pardon before he’s as a result of report to prison on July 14, Trump said a divine intervention of sorts may not be totally out from the realms of possibility

Stone lied throughout testimony and failed to start documents to Congress in 2017, showing he had attemptedto make contact with the radical pro-transparency group Wiki leaks a year earlier

Four prosecutors then withdrew from the case in response to Barr’s decision. One of the prosecutors, Aaron Zelinsky, testified to Congress last month that DOJ leaders sought a weaker sentence for Stone at the direction of AG Barr simply because they were ‘afraid of the president.’

Stone was eventually sentenced by a judge to 40 months in prison for his crimes, as well as a $20,000 fine, four years probation after his prison term, and 250 hours community service.

The developments in case raised concerns regarding the DOJ’s independence from political pressure and prompted congressional Democrats to call for the Justice Department inspector general to investigate.

Barr, meanwhile, told ABC News that, regardless of Trump’s tweet, Stone had already decided to request a lighter sentence for Stone. He added that the president’s constant public commentary caused it to be ‘impossible’ for him to accomplish his job.

After US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson announced Stone’s sentence, Trump hinted at the possibility of a pardon a few hours later.

‘I’m following this very closely and I want to see it play out to its fullest because Roger has a very good chance of exoneration in my opinion,’ the president said. ‘I’d love to see it happen.’

But Trump stopped in short supply of committing himself to pardoning Stone, saying, ‘I’m not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon a president of the United States. I want the process to play out. I think that’s the best thing to do.’