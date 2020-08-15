Trump says postal service chief wants to ‘make it great again’ By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump gets here in New Jersey



By Raphael Satter

(Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday stated Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was attempting to improve the U.S. Postal Service and “make it great again” – safeguarding the male at the center of an intensifying scandal over claims of electoral disturbance.

Trump made the remarks throughout an interview at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey after allegations from Democratic legislators that DeJoy is gutting the Postal Service to aid protect the president’s reelection in November.

Trump on the one hand backed DeJoy – calling the rich Republican donor a “very talented man” who was striving to “stop the tremendous losses that have taken place for many, many years.”

“He wants to make the Post Office great again,” Trump stated, playing off his 2016 project motto.

On the other hand, Trump attempted to put some range in between himself and intensifying issues with the U.S. mail firm that have actually emerged given that DeJoy took control of.

“I don’t know what he’s doing,” he stated at one point when inquired about DeJoy’s cuts, which have actually triggered prevalent shipment hold-ups and spread disquiet throughout the nation.

“I didn’t speak to him about it,” he stated at another.

DeJoy’s …