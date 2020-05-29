Trump says Pompeo asked him to fire inspector general

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on said that he asked President Donald Trump to remove State Department Inspector General Steve Linick be fired because the independent watchdog was “undermining” the department and wasn’t performing in a way that the top US diplomat wanted him to.

Speaking at the White House, Trump repeatedly said he fired Linick — whom the President claimed not to know — at Pompeo’s request.

“I said, ‘Who appointed him?’ And they say, ‘President Obama.’ I said, ‘Look, I will terminate him.’ I don’t know what’s going on other than that. You would have to ask Mike Pompeo. They did ask me to do it, and I did it,” Trump said.

