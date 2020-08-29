Trump says people protesting in Washington Thursday were ‘thugs’ By Reuters

Addressing fans in New Hampshire, Trump stated people attending his speech at the White House “walked out to a bunch of thugs … That wasn’t friendly protesters. They were thugs.”

MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday branded as “thugs” people who objected in Washington on Thursday night as he provided his governmental election approval speech to the Republican National Convention from the White House.

Disclaimer:

wish to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating rates are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals consisted of within this …