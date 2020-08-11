Trump Says Obama And Others Likely Guilty Of Treason When Asked About Susan Rice And Obamagate

During Monday’s White House interview, in which the Secret Service needed to leave the President from the rundown space as he responded to press reporters’ concerns, Donald Trump suggested that the Barack Obama administration may have dedicated treason.

One America News’ Chanel Rion asked President Trump about Susan Rice being a possible running mate for 2020 presumptive Democratic governmental candidate Joe Biden.

President Trump implicates the Obama Administration of spying on his 2016 project: “It’s probably treason.” pic.twitter.com/pSosTQOrca — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020

TRUMP: ‘They have been caught red-handed. It’ s most likely treason’

President Trump pulled no punches with his response.

President Trump stated point blank that “the Obama campaign spied on our campaign and they’ve been caught,” describing monitoring criminal offenses supposedly dedicated by the previous administration.

“Now let’s see what happens to them,” Trump continued. “They have been caught. They have been caught red-handed. It’s probably treason. It’s a horrible thing they did.”