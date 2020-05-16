Trump says no decision yet on WHO funding as he mulls plan to match Chinese payments

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” reported Friday that the administration is on the brink of restoring some funding to the WHO, after pausing help final month amid an investigation into the U.N. group’s alleged pro-China bias and its dealing with of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a five-page draft letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus obtained by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the administration will “agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions” to the WHO.

But Trump, responding to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Twitter, stated a remaining decision hasn’t been made.

“Lou, this is just one of numerous concepts being considered under which we would pay 10% of what we have been paying over many years, matching much lower China payments,” Trump tweeted. “Have not made final decision. All funds are frozen. Thanks!”

The U.S. had been offering about $400 million a yr to the WHO. If the U.S. does match China’s contributions, the brand new funding degree will probably be about one-tenth of that quantity.

“If China increases its funding to the WHO,” the draft letter provides, “we will consider matching those increases.”

Maintaining funding for the group, even at a diminished degree, would mark a shift within the technique by the administration of withdrawing completely from various funding obligations and memberships on the U.N.

Under Trump, the U.S. has withdrawn from the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and has pulled funding from the U.N. Palestinian refugee company.

The WHO’s dealing with of the pandemic has come below intense scrutiny, notably about leaders’ reward of the Chinese authorities and its repetition of Chinese claims in January that the virus couldn’t be unfold individual to individual. Trump has additionally cited WHO officers’ preliminary criticism of his journey ban on China.

Fox News first reported final month that U.S. officers imagine the WHO both appeared the opposite method or was complicit in a coverup of the unique outbreak of the virus by the Chinese.

The draft letter requires “commonsense reforms of the WHO,” together with “a universal review mechanism to publicly report on member state compliance with International Health Regulations … including timely and effective declarations of Public Health Emergencies of International Concern.”

The draft additionally says the WHO and its Director-General should be “insulat[ed] … from political pressure in relation to public health decisions and participation in WHO meetings” and requires “a fully independent assessment of the origin of this virus and the WHO COVID-19 response.”

Leading Democrats and well being specialists have criticized Trump’s transfer to droop WHO funding as damaging to worldwide efforts to reply to the pandemic.

Fox News’ Victor Garcia and Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.