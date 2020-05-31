Trump says National Guard did great job against ‘Antifa led anarchists’ in Minneapolis

Donald Trump has accused militant left-wing, anti-fascist demonstrators generally known as “Antifa” for a number of violent outbursts in US cities over the weekend as hundreds of Americans took to the streets to protest police brutality in the wake of the alleged police killing of George Floyd, 46, of Minneapolis.

“Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly,” the president tweeted on Sunday, doubling down on his declare from the day earlier than that “ANTIFA” and “the Radical Left” bear blame for protests turning violent.

Mr Trump additionally took one other dig at Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Deploying the National Guard “should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble!” Mr Trump wrote in his tweet on Sunday.

More follows…