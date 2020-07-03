Trump says Mount Rushmore will be in ‘great shape for centuries to come’

President Trump headed to Mount Rushmore Friday evening to headline a Fourth of July event which has attracted controversy for bringing out crowds amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

‘We’re going to Mount Rushmore. Mount Rushmore is in great shape and it’s going to be in great shape for centuries to come,’ the president told reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews before he left. ‘I’ll be making a speech there. I’ll be seeing plenty of people, a lot of different people and I think it will be a fantastic evening.’

Trump’s allusion to Mount Rushmore’s staying power was a preview of the speech that he plans to deliver that will give attention to condemning protesters who want to ‘tear down’ the nation’s history.

President Trump spoke to reporters directly before that he boarded Air Force One to head to Mount Rushmore to deliver a speech watching fireworks

President Trump provides a wave as he boards Air Force One to participate in his firstly two Fourth of July events

First lady Melania Trump (right) is accompanying President Trump (left) on his Friday night trip to Mount Rushmore where he’ll undertake protesters who desire to ‘tear down’ the country’s history

President Trump also told reporters that he thought the U.S. economy was in good shape and there would be a ‘V shape’ recovery amid coronavirus cases spiking around the country

As the coronavirus crisis has continued to loom, the president has leaned in to culture war themes, such as the preservation of Confederate monuments, which have come under assault in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests.

The White House has argued when military bases and statues are renamed and removed, it will be a slippery slope to figures like George Washington, whose bust is on Mount Rushmore, being ‘erased.’ Washington was a slave-owner.

The Associated Press reported Friday that Trump plans to go after the ‘left wing mob and people practicing cancel culture,’ according to a person knowledgeable about his remarks.

And he’ll condemn ‘totalitarian behavior that is completely alien to American life.’

On the tarmac, the president also touted the economic recovery, saying the econmy is ‘doing very well.’

‘I think we will have a V-shape,’ he added, meaning that the economy will come back as quickly because it fell.

While in his motorcade before departure, Trump tweeted out a number of Congressional endorsements, including for former White House doctor Ronny Jackson, who he originally endorsed in February, as well as Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the New Jersey Democrat-turned-Republican who voted against the president’s impeachment.

Earlier Friday, the president played golf at his Virginia club.

Trump has tried to stick to culture war themes and the economy as opposed to talking about the rise in coronavirus cases, which topped 50,000 new cases a day earlier in the day this week.

But public health experts have warned that his back-to-back Fourth of July events could only make things worse.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about Trump’s trip to South Dakota on Wednesday, although he did not criticize it directly, that he suggested it wasn’t smart to go.

‘You should avoid whenever possible gathering in crowds where people cannot maintain physical distance,’ Fauci said.

‘Avoid crowds, wear a mask, keep physical distance,’ the physician continued during an Instagram Q&A with former CNN White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin. ‘It doesn’t matter what the main reason for the congregation, whether it is a celebration here, the demonstration there. It does not make any difference – wear a mask.’

Similarly, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that she warned the Department of the Interior about having Saturday’s Fourth of July event in Washington, D.C.

The president and first lady will present a ‘Salute to America’ from the White House’s South Lawn and the Ellipse. There will be military flyovers and, later, the annual fireworks display.

Bowser said the big event was against CDC directions and could create a spike in COVID-19.

Earlier Friday, President Trump visited his Sterling, Virginia course for a casino game of golf. Here he is captured returning to the White House

President Trump returns to the White House Friday after a trip to his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia

Trump will make remarks at Mount Rushmore on Friday, July 3 – where in actuality the state says the crowd will be limited to 7,500 attendees

President Donald Trump is beginning Fourth of July week-end with a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. Pictured: Fireworks over Mount Rushmore National Memorial, July 2004

Activists hold signs within a protest at Mount Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota on July 3

About $600,000 is being allocated to the display, including $350,000 for the actual fireworks and $3,500 on portable toilets. Pictured: Mike Harris, a retired over-the-road truck driver and registered Republican, shares his views about President Trump with motorists heading toward Mount Rushmore National Monument, July 2

Supporters of US President Donald Trump wave flags on a road in Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3

Health experts say the function could lead to a spike in cases, and put not merely attendees but in addition workers in danger. Pictured: Visitors look at Mount Rushmore National Monument, July 2

The fireworks at Friday night’s event in South Dakota are problematic too since they could cause a fire.

Trump previously blew this warning off saying, ‘What can burn off? It’s stone.’

But one former park official said that the function will ‘endanger public safety’ and it will be ‘extremely difficult’ to evacuate crowds in case of a crisis.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also said that there would not be social distancing put in place at the event, nevertheless they would be giving out free masks.

The cost of the function has also raised eyebrows.

TMZ obtained documents showing the Friday night fireworks display will cost just a little under $600,000. The display it self cost $350,000, paid to a business called Pyro Spectaculars.

An environmenal consulting firmer named Ero Resources Corporation was paid $138,800 to focus on the event. Security and screening will cost $33,000. Permitting and inspections will cost $30,000.

The National Fire Protection Association was paid $30,000 for consulting. Finally, $3,500 was allocated to portable toilets.