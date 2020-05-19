Trump says it’s OK for Pompeo to have a paid government employee wash dishes if his wife or son isn’t there

“Look, he’s a high quality person, Mike. He’s a very high quality, he’s a very brilliant guy,” Trump informed press reporters at the White House after he was asked whether he was worried that Pompeo may have asked for the guard dog’s ouster to stop the examinations.

“And now I have you telling me about dog walking, washing dishes and, you know what, I’d rather have him on the phone with some world leader than have him wash dishes because maybe his wife isn’t there or his kids aren’t there, you know,” Trump stated.

While the President pointed to Pompeo having several kids, he and also his wife have one son.

Steve Linick, the State Department assessor general Trump fired last week , was checking out whether Pompeo made a staffer execute a selection of individual tasks, consisting of strolling his pet, getting completely dry cleansing and also production a supper appointment for him and also his wife, a Democratic assistant told CNN on Sunday An elderly State Department main formerly verified to CNN that Pompeo suggested Linick be gotten rid of, however they did not recognize the reasons. Pompeo likewise declined to rest for a meeting with Linick’s workplace as component of its probe right into the management’s action to bypass Congress and also quicken in 2014’s $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia by stating an emergency situation, a legislative assistant informed CNNMonday . Last May, the Trump management stated an emergency situation to bypass Congress and also quicken billions of bucks in arms sales to different nations– consisting of Saudi Arabia and also the United Arab Emirates– mentioning the demand to prevent what it called “the malign influence” of Iran throughout the Middle East. Trump stated Monday that he really did not “know anything about” examinations right into Pompeo, looking to reject the probe’s gravity in contrasting it to the country’s recuperation initiatives. “You mean he’s under investigation because he had somebody walk his dog from the government?” Trump stated ofPompeo “I don’t know, doesn’t sound, I don’t think it sounds like that important.” The President charged Democrats and also the media of wanting that was strolling the pet of “a man supposed to be negotiating war and peace with major, major countries, with weaponry like the world has never seen before,” insisting that Pompeo might have made the demands while chatting to North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un or Chinese President Xi Jinping. “Maybe he’s busy, and maybe he’s negotiating with Kim Jong Un, OK, about nuclear weapons. So that he’d say, ‘Please, could you walk my dog? Do you mind walking my dog? I’m talking to Kim Jong Un,’ ” Trump stated. “Or, ‘I’m talking to President Xi about paying us for some of the damage they’ve caused to the world and to us, please walk my dog.’ To who, a Secret Service person or somebody, right?” Trump included, “I don’t know, I think this country has a long way to go, they — the priorities are really screwed up when I read this.” Trump’s remarks appeared irregular with current polite occasions. Xi is not Pompeo’s equivalent– Trump would usually be the one to talk with the ChinesePresident There have not been talks with North Korea at also the team degree for months as arrangements have delayed. When continued whether Pompeo attempted to overturn Congress’ will certainly worrying the Saudi arms bargain, Trump responded, “I don’t think so. I mean, I think that when somebody pays us a fortune for arms, we should get the deal done, I will tell you that.”

CNN’s Zachary Cohen and also Jennifer Hansler added to this record.

