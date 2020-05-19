Trump says it’s ‘badge of honour’ for US to lead world in coronavirus cases

President Donald Trump says that it’s a “badge of honour” that the the US has extra cases of the coronavirus than some other nation.
Speaking at a cupboard assembly this afternoon, the president put the excessive determine down to the amount of Covid-19 checks being carried out.
“When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing — I look at that in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better. … So I view it as a badge of honour, really,” he mentioned.
More follows…
