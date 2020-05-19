Trump says it’s ‘badge of honour’ for US to lead world in coronavirus cases

Home Top Stories Trump says it’s ‘badge of honour’ for US to lead world in...

President Donald Trump says that it’s a “badge of honour” that the the US has extra cases of the coronavirus than some other nation.

Speaking at a cupboard assembly this afternoon, the president put the excessive determine down to the amount of Covid-19 checks being carried out.

“When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing — I look at that in a certain respect as being a good thing because it means our testing is much better. … So I view it as a badge of honour, really,” he mentioned.

More follows…

