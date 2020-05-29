Trump says he’s spoken to George Floyd’s family

“I want to express our nation’s deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd,” Trump stated throughout a roundtable occasion on the White House, later including, “I spoke to members of the family — terrific people.”

He’s confronted criticism all through the day for a late-night tweet about looting that Twitter appended a warning to, saying it violating its guidelines towards glorifying violence. “Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!” the President stated on Twitter.

During Friday’s roundtable occasion, Trump denied realizing the origins of the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” saying he has heard the phrase “for a long time” and that he does not know the place it got here from or the place it originated.

When a reporter famous it was stated by the Miami police chief in 1967, Trump stated he “has also heard from many other places.” Trump stated on the roundtable occasion that Floyd’s demise was “a terrible, terrible thing that happened,” including that he’s ordered the Justice Department to expedite a federal investigation into the matter. “It’s a local situation but we’re also making it into a federal situation and it’s a terrible thing. We all saw what we saw and it’s very hard to even conceive of anything other than what we did see,” Trump remarked. “(It) should never be allowed to happen, a thing like that.” Trump condemned looting in Minneapolis and different violent demonstrations across the nation within the wake of Floyd’s demise, after tweeting earlier that navy enforcement would possibly quell the lots. “We have peaceful protesters, and support the rights for peaceful protesters. We can’t allow a situation like (what happened) in Minneapolis to descend further into lawless anarchy and chaos,” the President stated on the roundtable. “The looters should not be allowed to drown out the voices of so many peaceful protesters they hurt so badly, what is happening and it’s so bad for the state and their great city,” he continued. “I understand the hurt. I understand the pain. People have really been through a lot. The family of George is entitled to justice and the people of Minnesota are entitled to live in safety,” Trump stated.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

