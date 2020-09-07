Trump says he’s open to investigating Louis DeJoy over GOP contributions

“If something can be proven that he did something wrong, always,” Trump said.

The president defended DeJoy as “a very respected man,” but his openness to an investigation contrasts with strong pushbacks against other suspicions of him or his inner circle throughout his administration.

A spokesperson for the Postal Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s remarks. A private spokesperson for DeJoy did not respond to requests for comment.

The campaign finance allegations were already enough to raise the eyebrows of North Carolina’s attorney general, Josh Stein, who said on Sunday that they were worthy of an investigation.

“It is against the law to directly or indirectly reimburse someone for a political contribution,” Stein said in a pair of tweets. “Any credible allegations of such actions merit investigation by the appropriate state and federal authorities. Beyond this, it would be inappropriate for me as Attorney General to comment on any specific matter at this time.”

Since his appointment in May, DeJoy has faced fire from critics who say the former logistics company CEO and GOP megadonor is treating the Postal Service like a private company rather than a public service. He faced particular backlash amid reports that he was reducing infrastructure that seriously hindered the service’s performance in the name of cost cutting. House Democrats accused DeJoy of doing so to incapacitate mail-in voting just as an…