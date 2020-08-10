Trump says he’s open to allowing unemployed to get enhanced benefits without states paying part of the cost

Under the memorandum Trump signed Saturday, the fringe benefit of $400 each week would just be readily available to individuals residing in states that concur to administer the program and pay 25% (or $100) of thecost That effort was slammed by a number of guvs since of how economically strapped numerous states are due to the coronavirus.

Trump stated Sunday it was possible that the federal government might get the whole cost if guvs make a demand.

“We have a system where we can do 100% or we can do 75%, they pay 25, and it will depend on the state,” he stated to press reporters prior to returning to the White House from his resort in NewJersey “And they will make a application. We will look at it, and we’ll make a decision.”

“So you know, they may be, they’ll pay nothing in some instances or maybe they’ll — a little bit like the National Guard, like the National Guard, as you know. Sometimes we’ll pay all of it depending on the tragedy, or whatever it may be, the disaster,” he stated. “Sometimes the state will pay 40%, 25%, 10% or nothing — depending on how it works out. “