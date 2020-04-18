Trump says he’ll deliver West Point commencement address – amid social distancing

The commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 23 on the academy in West Point, N.Y., although whether or not that date will maintain was unsure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nevertheless, the president stated social distancing practices shall be in place when the occasion is held.

“They’ll have some big distance, so it will be very different than it ever looked,” the president stated, in accordance with The Hill. “Do I like the look? No, I don’t. And eventually, next year, they’ll have a commencement like it’s been.”

The address at West Point would be the first commencement speech for the president at that service academy. In earlier years since taking workplace, the president has delivered commencement addresses on the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., the U.S. Air Force Academy close to Colorado Springs, Colo., and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., CNN reported.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to talk to graduates of the Air Force Academy on Saturday, amid social distancing, The Hill reported.