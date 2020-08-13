Trump says he would not veto legislation that included post office funding By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Trump holds coronavirus illness (COVID-19) pandemic rundown at the White House in Washington



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump stated on Thursday he would not veto coronavirus legislation that included funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

“If we could agree to a bill, the overall bill, which is obviously a much bigger number than just the post office, that would be fine,” Trump informed press reporters at the White House.

Negotiations in between Republicans and Democrats for coronavirus help have actually broken down. Trump has actually stated, without proof, that having universal mail-in tallies for theNov 3 governmental election would cause scams.

Earlier in the day Trump stated needs from Democrats that a costs consist of federal help for the post office and funding for the election have actually ended up being significant sticking points in settlements.

“The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting,” he informed Fox Business Network, stating Democrats wish to offer the post office $25 billion.