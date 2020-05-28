Trump says he won't wear a mask in front of cameras

President Donald Trump brought a navy blue mask stamped with the presidential seal to a Ford plant in Michigan on Thursday. But he refused to wear it in front of cameras.

“I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump said before showing off his fabric face covering, which he said he’d briefly strapped on backstage before removing for a tour of the factory. “It was very nice. It looked very nice. They said not necessary.”

It was another example of Trump shrugging off the rules in place for others that are meant to guard against the coronavirus. As he walked through the facility — where Ford rules say everyone must wear a mask — he was surrounded by company executives whose faces were covered.

