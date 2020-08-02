Trump says he will pressure governors to reopen schools as virus surges

President Donald Trump said that he’s putting pressure on governors to reopen schools this fall, part of his push to reopen the country despite a recent surge in coronavirus cases.

“We hope that most schools are going to be open,” Trump said at a White House event, claiming that some places will want to stay closed “for political reasons.”

“They think it’s going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed,” the President alleged without evidence. “No way.”

“We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open,” said Trump, who has been anxious to reopen America to kickstart the economy and otherwise move on from the pandemic, despite its resurgence.

