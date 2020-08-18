©Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump provides remarks at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh, Wisconsin



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday he will pardon a “very, very important” person on Tuesday, however it will not be leaker Edward Snowden or his previous nationwide security consultant, Michael Flynn.

“Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important,” Trump informed press reporterson Air Force One He decreased to use additional information other than to state it was not Flynn or Snowden, a previous U.S. National Security Agency professional now residing in Russia who has actually been charged with dripping secret info.