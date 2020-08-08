Trump says he will join international aid conference call for Lebanon By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters U.S. President Trump holds a news conference at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey



2/2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he will join a conference call with Lebanon’s president and other world leaders on Sunday to go over aid to Lebanon in the wake of today’s terrible Beirut port surge.

Trump stated on Twitter that he spoke independently with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron, who likewise will join the call.

“We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world. Everyone wants to help!” Trump tweeted.

He stated he informed Aoun that 3 big U.S. airplane were en path to Lebanon to provide products and workers.

At a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump stated the United States was dealing with Lebanese authorities to recognize health and humanitarian requirements and “we will provide further assistance in the period to come”.

Trump and Macron spoke by phone and “expressed their deep sadness over the loss of life and devastation in Beirut,” White House representative Judd Deere (NYSE:-RRB- stated in a declaration.

The surge in the Lebanese …