Trump says he will ban TikTok in the US

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Mr Trump stated he might ban the app as early asSaturday





President Donald Trump has actually revealed he is prohibiting the Chinese- owned video-sharing app TikTok in theUS

He informed press reporters he might sign an executive order as early as Saturday.

US security authorities have actually revealed issue that the app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, might be utilized to gather the individual information of Americans.

The fast-growing app has up to 80 million active month-to-month users in America and the ban would be a significant blow for ByteDance.

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget Media caption SEE: Will TikTok be prohibited?

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” Mr Trump informed press reporters aboard Air Force One.

TikTok spokesperson Hilary McQuaide declined to comment on the move however stated the business was “confident in the long-term success of TikTok”, the Washington Post reports.