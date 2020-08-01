Trump says he will ban TikTok ‘immediately’

President Donald Trump stated he would ban Chinese- owned TikTok from the U.S. following issues about information collection by the popular music-video app, intensifying the administration’s clash with China.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” the president informed press reporters Friday night. Asked when it would take place, he stated: “Soon, immediately. I mean essentially immediately.” He included: “I will sign the document tomorrow.”

Trump stated he had the authority to ban the app, owned by ByteDance Ltd., among China’s greatest tech business, a relocation he might make by executive order or under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Trump’s relocation might overthrow a possible quote from Microsoft Corp., which was exploring an acquisition, according to an individuals acquainted with the matter.

Trump shot down that concept Friday.

He stated it’s “not the deal that you have been hearing about, that they are going to buy and sell, and this and that. And Microsoft and another one. We’re not an M&A company.”

