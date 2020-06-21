Trump Says He Wanted Testing Slowed Down, Uses Racist Term for Coronavirus

While most world governments are trying to combat the global pandemic through testing, the President of the United States is in a different mood altogether. In a rally that took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, the POTUS announced that he had asked his government to slow down coronavirus testing. When asked for a reason, President Trump stated that it could be a ‘double-edged sword’.
“Here’s the bad part … when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people; you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please.” This comes as a major shock to most citizens of the USA and scientists who have long declared that diagnosis is the first step towards prognosis. The only way coronavirus can be dealt with is if ample samples are studied and a correct medicinal procedure brought forth.