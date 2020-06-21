Trump Says He Wanted Testing Slowed Down, Uses Racist Term for Coronavirus

While most world governments are trying to combat the global pandemic through testing, the President of the United States is in a different mood altogether. In a rally that took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday, the POTUS announced that he had asked his government to slow down coronavirus testing. When asked for a reason, President Trump stated that it could be a ‘double-edged sword’.

“Here’s the bad part … when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people; you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please.” This comes as a major shock to most citizens of the USA and scientists who have long declared that diagnosis is the first step towards prognosis. The only way coronavirus can be dealt with is if ample samples are studied and a correct medicinal procedure brought forth.

It is pretty easy to guess that the Democrats are not letting this go to bed. While one of the PR in the White House stated that this was obviously a joke, the Democrats are planning to bring this up in as many ads as they can. If this wasn’t enough, Trump also brought out his racist tongue to call coronavirus the ‘kung flu’- one amongst the 19 names that this disease apparently has.

This rally was the first the POTUS undertook after three months, and he spent the majority of it slashing at the media, taunting them for their left-centered ideologies, and their support for his ex-Vice President and main adversary- Joe Biden.

But as the Democrats believe, this is definitely helping their cause. For now, people are witnessing a child with a temper tantrum rather than the most powerful man on Earth.