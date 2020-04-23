Trump says he ‘strongly’ disagreed with move to reopen Georgia — contradicting source who said he agreed with it

At Least two sources from the Capitol Hill confirm President Trump and Mike Pence’s approval for Gov. Kemp’s decision to open up Georgia.

Concerns arose in the state after Gov. Kemp’s decision. Public Health officials believe that it is too early to open up non-essential businesses and doing so might bring a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

Trump later claimed that he did not approve of the Republican governor’s decision and said that he “strongly” disagreed with his move.

Reports are also in that Kemp called the shot to reopen Georgia without consulting the White House.

