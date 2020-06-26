Trump says he signed executive order to protect monuments

“I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues – and combatting recent Criminal Violence,” the President wrote Friday. “Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!”

The text of the act will not be released. It’s not clear the way the order is different from the prevailing Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act, under that the President claimed earlier this week that he had “authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison.”

CNN has reported some Trump allies was pushing the White House to have a stance — any stance — on the racial issues fracturing the country.

While some outside advisers had advocated for a much more forceful condemnation of looting and property destruction, they concede that even a conciliatory approach that embraces another side of the debate would better serve the President than his seeming refusal to, as one adviser put it, “pick a lane” and show leadership on the problem.