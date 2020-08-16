Trump says he is considering pardon for leaker Edward Snowden By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Edward Snowden speaks through video link throughout a press conference in New York



By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump stated on Saturday he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the previous U.S. National Security Agency professional – now residing in Russia – whose incredible leakages shook the U.S. intelligence neighborhood in 2013.

The Republican president’s remarks followed an interview (https://nypost.com/2020/08/13/trump-a-lot-of-people-think-edward-snowden-not-being-treated-fairly) Trump provided to the New York Post today in which he stated of Snowden that “there are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly” by U.S. police.

U.S. authorities for years have actually desired Snowden went back to the United States to deal with a criminal trial on espionage charges generated 2013.

Snowden ran away the United States and was offered asylum in Russia after he dripped a chest of secret files in 2013 to wire service that exposed large domestic and global monitoring operations performed by the NSA.

Trump’s softening position towards Snowden represents a sharp turnaround. Shortly after the leakages, Trump revealed (https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/395683702757662721) hostility towards …