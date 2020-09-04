Trump says he has seen no proof of Navalny poisoning, awaiting German findings

President TrumpDonald John Trump Netanyahu independently excused United States arms sale strategy with UAE: report Trump rejects report he called U.S. service members buried in France ‘losers’, ‘suckers’ Jim Carrey pens op-ed comparing Trump to Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ MORE on Friday called into question the agreement from Germany that leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was poisoned in an assassination effort in Serbia, stating he is waiting to evaluate the proof.

“We haven’t had any proof yet,” Trump stated throughout an instruction at the White House.

“I would be very angry if that’s the case, so we’ll take a look at the numbers and the documents, because we’re going to be sent a lot of documents over the next few days,” he included.

The president’s remarks came hours after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated there is “proof beyond doubt” that Navalny was poisoned with the Novichok nerve representative. The NATO head called it an offense of global law that needed a global reaction.

Navalny is presently recuperating in Germany after being moved from a medical facility in Siberia when he was poisoned recently.

Germany’s declaration on Wednesday that Novichok was the toxin utilized on the opposition figure got assistance from Trump administration authorities, with White House National Security Council representative John Ullyot tweeting that “Alexei Navalny’s poisoning is entirely wicked. Russia has utilized the chemical nerve representative …