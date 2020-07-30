Trump says he does not understand why US should defend Germany from Russia – Panorama

US President Donald Trump stated he does not understand why the US should defend Germany from Russia, according to TASS.

“Germany pays Russia billions of dollars a year for Energy, and we are supposed to protect Germany from Russia. What’s that all about?” he composed on Twitter on Wednesday, talking about Washington’s choice to pull part of the US contingent out of Germany.

He likewise reproached Berlin for not costs adequate quantity of funds to support NATO’s cumulative defense.

“Also, Germany is very delinquent in their 2% fee to NATO. We are therefore moving some troops out of Germany!” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper revealed that the US would pull 11,900 soldiers out ofGermany He stated that the US would cause 6,400 forces house and move about 5,600 soldiers to Italy andBelgium The US will keep no greater than 25,000 servicemen in Germany.