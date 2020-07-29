Trump says he didn’t bring up bounties against US troops in recent call with Putin

Trump, in an interview with Axios that was launched on Wednesday, likewise continued to minimize the credibility of the US intelligence and drew an ethical equivalency in between the possibility that Russia backed efforts to eliminate US troops and the American project to assist anti-Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the 1980 s.

“I have never discussed it with Putin. I would, I have no problem with it,” Trump stated in a clip of the interview, which is set to air on HBOMonday HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, the exact same moms and dad business as CNN.

The President stated he spoke with Putin by means of phone lastThursday

.

“No, that was a phone call to discuss other things, and frankly, that’s an issue that many people said was fake news,” Trump stated in the Axios interview.

Russian intelligence officers for the GRU, a military intelligence system, provided cash to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as a benefit if they eliminated US or British troops there, a European intelligence authorities informed CNN last month. CNN previously reported that the intelligence that evaluated that the bounty effort was consisted of in among the President’s day-to-day rundowns on intelligence matters at some point in the spring. Trump is not understood to completely or routinely check out the President’s Daily Brief, something that is widely known within the WhiteHouse He is rather orally informed 2 or 3 times a week by his intelligence authorities, and the White House has actually stated he was not informed about this in an oral session. Trump has actually formerly decreased to state whether the problem came up in between himself and Putin, informing reporters Monday that he does not talk about calls with foreign leaders, though the White House routinely launches readouts of these kinds of calls and the President often discusses them. Trump and Putin have actually had at least one call over the previous 5 months, according to a CNN count. During the interview with Axios, Trump was continued who particularly stated the reports were “fake news.” “A lot of people,” Trump responded, indicating “folks from the Bush administration.” The bounty intelligence, he stated, “never reached my desk.” “If it had reached my desk, I would’ve done something about it. It never reached my desk,” he stated, going on to state that he does read his rundown book and he “(comprehends) extraordinarily well.” He stated the 2 talked about nuclear expansion and “numerous things.” Asked about Russia providing weapons to the Taliban, Trump likewise stated, “Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia, too,” including that he did not ask John Nicholson, leader of US forces in Afghanistan, about the matter. The White House has actually stated there was an absence of agreement in the intelligence neighborhood about the bounty intelligence.Gen Frank McKenzie, the top US basic supervising operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan, stated previously this month that the intelligence worrying Russian operatives using bounties to Taliban- connected militants was “very worrisome” however that the info wasn’t strong sufficient to hold up in a law court. He likewise stated at the time he was not persuaded that the bounty program was straight accountable for the deaths of US workers. Trump has actually consistently accepted Putin when provided with US intelligence declaring wicked activity byRussia Most memorably, he publicly sided with the Russian President in 2018 when he took Putin’s rejection about Russian meddling in the 2016 election over the conclusions of US intelligence, though Trump later on stated he misspoke. Trump has actually likewise minimized Putin’s authoritarian propensities and Russian agitation. When pushed about Putin’s habits in 2017, Trump responded , “There are a lot of killers. You think our country’s so innocent?”

CNN’s Marshall Cohen added to this report.

