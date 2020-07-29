Trump says he didn’t bring up bounties against US troops in recent call with Putin

“I have never discussed it with Putin. I would, I have no problem with it,” Trump stated in a clip of the interview, which is set to air on HBOMonday HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, the exact same moms and dad business as CNN.
The President stated he spoke with Putin by means of phone lastThursday
“No, that was a phone call to discuss other things, and frankly, that’s an issue that many people said was fake news,” Trump stated in the Axios interview.
Russian intelligence officers for the GRU, a military intelligence system, provided cash to Taliban militants in Afghanistan as a benefit if they eliminated US or British troops there, a European intelligence authorities informed CNN last month.
During the interview with Axios, Trump was continued who particularly stated the reports were “fake news.”
“A lot of people,” Trump responded, indicating “folks from the Bush administration.”
The bounty intelligence, he stated, “never reached my desk.”
“If it had reached my desk, I would’ve done something about it. It never reached my desk,” he stated, going on to state that he does read his rundown book and he “(comprehends) extraordinarily well.”
He stated the 2 talked about nuclear expansion and “numerous things.”
Asked about Russia providing weapons to the Taliban, Trump likewise stated, “Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia, too,” including that he did not ask John Nicholson, leader of US forces in Afghanistan, about the matter.
The White House has actually stated there was an absence of agreement in the intelligence neighborhood about the bounty intelligence.Gen Frank McKenzie, the top US basic supervising operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan, stated previously this month that the intelligence worrying Russian operatives using bounties to Taliban- connected militants was “very worrisome” however that the info wasn’t strong sufficient to hold up in a law court. He likewise stated at the time he was not persuaded that the bounty program was straight accountable for the deaths of US workers.
CNN’s Marshall Cohen added to this report.