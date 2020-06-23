Trump says he delayed sanctions on China officials involved in detention camps to avoid interfering with trade deal

Trump said in an interview with Axios that the reason he had not retaliated against Chinese Communist Party Officials or companies over Beijing’s internment camps which can be used to hold Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities was so as maybe not to upset negotiations.

“Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal. And I made a great deal, $250 billion potentially worth of purchases,” the President told Axios on Friday, adding, “And when you’re in the middle of a negotiation and then all of a sudden you start throwing additional sanctions on — we’ve done a lot. I put tariffs on China, which are far worse than any sanction you can think of.”

Last week, Trump’s former national security adviser claimed Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping he should keep on to build concentration camps to hold Uyghurs. The same day, the President signed a bill aiming to punish China for the human rights abuses from the Uyghur Muslim population.

In an excerpt of his forthcoming book published by The Wall Street Journal, John Bolton wrote that Trump discussed the detention camps built by the Chinese government for Uyghurs in western China throughout a dinner at the G20 last year.