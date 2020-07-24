Trump says he could send as many as 75,000 federal agents to US cities

Speaking in a telephone interview on Fox News, Trump began by saying he was ready to dispatch “50,000, 60,000 people” into American cities.

But eventually he upped the figure to 75,000 — but said it would require local authorities asking for help.

“We have to be invited in. At some point we’ll have to do something much stronger than being invited in,” Trump said.

“We’ll go into all of the cities, any of the cities. We’re ready,” he added.

Source link