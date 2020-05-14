Trump says Fauci lockdown easing warning ‘surprising’ – video | World news

By
Jasyson
-

Donald Trump accused Dr Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s prime public well being professional, of ‘taking part in all sides of the equation’ after Fauci warned within the Senate that reopening the US financial system too early may trigger a spike in new coronavirus circumstances. ‘To me, it isn’t a suitable reply,’ Trump stated, suggesting there was little danger within the younger and wholesome returning to work and schooling

