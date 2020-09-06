Trump says Department of Education will investigate use of 1619 Project in schools

In a Sunday morning tweet, the President said the US Department of Education would investigate whether California schools are using the New York Times’ “1619 Project” in public school curriculum. The Pulitzer-Prize winning collection reframes American history around the date of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America’s shores.

“Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded!” he wrote on Twitter, citing a message from an unverified account saying it was being taught in schools there.

The message came after the President on Friday night banned federal agencies from conducting racial sensitivity training related to “white privilege” and “critical race theory.”

Like that memo, it’s unclear the extent of the phenomenon the President is identifying. Some schools have said they will adopt the 1619 Project into their lessons — though how many isn’t known. The 1619 Project was launched by the New York Times Magazine last year. After the launch, the Pulitzer Center was named an education partner for the project and announced its education team would develop educational resources and curricula for teachers to use. The 1619 Project curriculum is available online for free through the center. The legislation, titled the Saving American History Act of 2020, “would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619… Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a Republican, has i ntroduced legislation that would prevent schools from teaching the curriculum.The legislation, titled the Saving American History Act of 2020, “would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619…

