Trump Says Democrats And Joe Biden Are ‘Against The Bible’

President Trump stated Thursday that Democrats are “against the bible,” a remark some may take as an interest evangelicals.

The President discussed his bad survey numbers and the distinctions in between himself and Democrats concerning religious beliefs with Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera.

Excited to interview my pal@realDonaldTrump Live on@wtam1100 at 9: 15 am today. So much to cover, absolutely nothing off limitations.

Trump: ‘I’ m in favor of theBible I favor the Second Amendment’

Geraldo asked Trump on his radio program, “Are you trailing now? Would you admit that?”

“I don’t think so,” Trump responded. “I mean, I went to Texas. I’ve never seen such enthusiasm. I went to just two days ago, I went to Florida, never saw such enthusiasm, got the support of law enforcement all over the state.”

“And all of the sheriffs in Florida,” he continued. “Same thing in Texas. I mean, when you think of it. How about Texas?””

“One of the polls said Trump is leading by one in Texas,” the President stated. “Okay. I’m in favor of oil and gas. I’m in favor of the Bible. I’m in favor of the Second Amendment, right?”

