Trump says corporations that support Black Lives Matter are led by ‘weak people’

President Donald Trump called business supporting the Black Lives Matter motion “weak” and stated they’re led by “weak people.”

Since George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis cops in May, numerous significant corporations have actually moved promptly to accept Black Lives Matter and the racial equity concepts it represents. Trump explained on Monday in an interview on Fox News that he does not support the motion.

Companies, he stated, are supporting the motion due to the fact that “they just do what’s the easiest path.”

“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization,” Trump stated. “Black Lives Matter came into existence walking down the street yelling, ‘pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon,”’ he included, stating the chant described the cops.

It wasn’t clear what episode he was describing. He stated he thought about the motion’s name “so discriminatory.”

He later on declared that there were numerous “race riots” throughout Barack Obama’s presidency, mentioning demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, following the killing of Michael Brown by cops.

