Trump says coronavirus ‘may not come back at all’

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said confidently that the COVID-19 may not affect the people as severely as now if it returns in winter, indicating that Coronavirus disease which has infected and killed thousands “ may not be back at all”

This was in response to a Washington Post headline which according to Trump, wrongly highlighted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s CDC’s warning of a second wave of the virus outbreak.

However, Trump’s assessment that the virus may not return or may return with less impact is not in line with scientists who have tipped that the virus may be around for the next few months or years.

