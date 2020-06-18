Trump says coronavirus is ‘dying out;’ Dr. Sanjay Gupta says the virus is not dying

President Trump proceeded a veritable interview tour on Wednesday — Sinclair, Gray TV, WSJ, Fox News — and was thoroughly dismissive of the coronavirus threat in at least two of the interviews.
“No,” Trump said, “because if you look, the numbers are very minuscule compared to what it was. It’s dying out. By the way, we’re doing very well in vaccines and therapeutics.” And he went on from there.
Later in the day, in a call with Sean Hannity, Trump delivered “his usual exaggeration about his travel restrictions,” per CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, and said the US will not need to close again. Then that he moved on.
This story quoted an admin official close to the coronavirus task force as saying, “They just don’t want to deal with the reality of it. They’re in denial.”
Here’s the reality
Gupta rebutted Trump’s “it’s dying out” claim in an interview with Don Lemon, saying, “It’s not going away, it’s just sort of moved around the country, which was exactly what was expected. It’s not dying away.”
Bolton book bombshells
“Should be executed”
Trump calls Bolton a “washed up guy”
Oliver Darcy writes: After discussing additional topics first, Hannity finally got around to asking Trump about Bolton’s book. Trump first responded to Bolton’s allegations by saying he has been tough on countries like China and Russia. The prez then (predictably) lashed out at his former national security advisor and said that he “broke the law” by publishing his tell-all. Characterizing Bolton as a “washed up guy,” Trump said he efficiently handed Bolton a favor by giving him a “non-Senate confirmed position.” Soon after, Hannity shifted from the topic…
>> As Yashar Ali stated: “What does it say about the president that he keeps hiring all of these people who turn out to be (according to him)incompetent losers, liars, and fraudsters…”
What is the easiest way to convey all this?
Oliver Darcy writes: Bolton’s book contains a great number of explosive allegations. And because the revelations came by using a flood on Wednesday, put against a steady drip by drip, it’s burdensome for news companies to correctly explain every one of the stories to their respective audiences. Some news outlets framed their stories around specific angles, like Bolton’s allegation that Trump sought reelection help from China, while other outlets went with more general headlines attempting to cram every thing under one umbrella.
Personally, I thought the Drudge Report did a great job, stacking multiple banner headlines along with each other with several of the biggest revelations that emerged from the book. Readers skimming the site walked away with a good amount of info in just a matter of seconds. Compare that to other headlines which required readers to first click on the story and invest a few minutes reading it throughout. It’s crucial that you remember that many people are not on Twitter throughout the day, and installing key points in bullet-point form — allowing the news to be easier digested — is helpful for those trying to get a grip with this wild news cycle.