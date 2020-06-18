Trump says coronavirus is ‘dying out;’ Dr. Sanjay Gupta says the virus is not dying

President Trump proceeded a veritable interview tour on Wednesday — Sinclair, Gray TV, WSJ, Fox News — and was thoroughly dismissive of the coronavirus threat in at least two of the interviews.

Gray TV’s DC bureau chief Jacqueline Policastro said to Trump, “Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 states, including Oklahoma, where you plan to hold a big rally this week. Aren’t you worried about people getting sick?”

“No,” Trump said, “because if you look, the numbers are very minuscule compared to what it was. It’s dying out. By the way, we’re doing very well in vaccines and therapeutics.” And he went on from there.

Later in the day, in a call with Sean Hannity, Trump delivered “his usual exaggeration about his travel restrictions,” per CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, and said the US will not need to close again. Then that he moved on.

Trump’s quotes reaffirmed what CNN’s WH team wrote earlier in the day in the day: “Trump has largely tuned out the persistent coronavirus contagion — which is causing spikes in new cases across 21 states and daily death tolls that reach into the hundreds — to focus instead on reviving both the economy and his own political prospects.” This story quoted an admin official close to the coronavirus task force as saying, “They just don’t want to deal with the reality of it. They’re in denial.” Here’s the reality Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s viral tweetstorm informed millions of people on Wednesday. So did his numerous live shots on CNN. Gupta rebutted Trump’s “it’s dying out” claim in an interview with Don Lemon, saying, “It’s not going away, it’s just sort of moved around the country, which was exactly what was expected. It’s not dying away.” Bolton book bombshells The NYT, WaPo, WSJ and CNN all published details from John Bolton’s book on Wednesday. There are many, many takeaways… frankly they could fill an entire edition of this newsletter… So I would recommend you read the CNN team’s full recap here. But the No. 1 bit of news is that Bolton claims Trump “personally asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to help him win the 2020 US presidential election.” Trump allies continue to declare that Bolton unveiled classified info; those arguments will be addressed in court. The DOJ filed for a temporary restraining order on Wednesday, so there is likely to be a hearing by the end of the week. But Wednesday’s leaks demonstrated that the book is already out in the open. ABC’s “World News Tonight” aired an excerpt from Martha Raddatz’s sit-down interview with Bolton, and “GMA” will air another clip on Thursday morning, I’m told… “Should be executed” Per WaPo reporter Josh Dawsey’s summary of the book’s highlights/lowlights, Bolton “describes a summer 2019 meeting in New Jersey where Trump says journalists should be jailed so they have to divulge their sources: ‘These people should be executed. They are scumbags,’ Trump said, according to Bolton’s account.” Trump calls Bolton a “washed up guy” Oliver Darcy writes: After discussing additional topics first, Hannity finally got around to asking Trump about Bolton’s book. Trump first responded to Bolton’s allegations by saying he has been tough on countries like China and Russia. The prez then (predictably) lashed out at his former national security advisor and said that he “broke the law” by publishing his tell-all. Characterizing Bolton as a “washed up guy,” Trump said he efficiently handed Bolton a favor by giving him a “non-Senate confirmed position.” Soon after, Hannity shifted from the topic… >> As Yashar Ali stated: “What does it say about the president that he keeps hiring all of these people who turn out to be (according to him)incompetent losers, liars, and fraudsters…” What is the easiest way to convey all this? Oliver Darcy writes: Bolton’s book contains a great number of explosive allegations. And because the revelations came by using a flood on Wednesday, put against a steady drip by drip, it’s burdensome for news companies to correctly explain every one of the stories to their respective audiences. Some news outlets framed their stories around specific angles, like Bolton’s allegation that Trump sought reelection help from China, while other outlets went with more general headlines attempting to cram every thing under one umbrella. Personally, I thought the Drudge Report did a great job, stacking multiple banner headlines along with each other with several of the biggest revelations that emerged from the book. Readers skimming the site walked away with a good amount of info in just a matter of seconds. Compare that to other headlines which required readers to first click on the story and invest a few minutes reading it throughout. It’s crucial that you remember that many people are not on Twitter throughout the day, and installing key points in bullet-point form — allowing the news to be easier digested — is helpful for those trying to get a grip with this wild news cycle. Lowry’s take Brian Lowry writes: I’ve long thought that the “Don’t buy John Bolton’s book” campaign could be sorely tested if the revelations inside were juicy enough. Reading the early accounts and seeing the stops on his media tour, I’m going to go on and give myself one point on my pundit scorecard. While barely a defense of Bolton, it is worth noting a point made by Tom Nichols — whether anything to which however have testified could have changed the minds of enough Republican senators to alter the math on impeachment…





