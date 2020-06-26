Trump Says Black Lives Matter Threaten To ‘Burn Down This System’ And Its Leaders Commit ‘Treason, Sedition, Insurrection’

On Thursday, President Donald Trump replied to a Black Lives Matter chief threatening to “burn down this system” except the United States “give[s] us what we want,” by saying he desires “treason, sedition,” and “insurrection.”

RELATED: Tucker Carlson Says Biden ‘Will Not Be The Democratic Nominee:’ Predicts Who Will Take The Nomination Instead

This Black Lives Matter chief mentioned, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system & replace it.” This advocates violence & anarchy. I hope that governors & mayors will take steps to revive regulation & order in our cities. https://t.co/y2ycNGcpKG — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) June 26, 2020

BLM Leader: ‘We will burn down the system and replace it’

Greater New York Black Lives Matter President Hawk Newsome advised Fox News on Wednesday that if the nation “doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively, I could be speaking literally,” Newsome advised Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

He added, “Wow, it’s interesting that you would pose that question like that because this country is built upon violence. What was the American Revolution, what’s our diplomacy across the globe? We go in and we blow up countries and we replace their leaders with leaders who we like.”

Rioters in a Washington tear down statue, cops ordered to observehttps://t.co/ahFEgpPWoE — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 20, 2020

“It’s a matter of interpretation,” he continued. “Let’s be very real and let’s observe the history of the 1960s. When black people were rioting, we have their highest growth in wealth, in property ownership. Think about the last few weeks. Since you started protesting there have been eight cops fired across the country.”

President Trump responded to Newsome by tweeting: “Black Lives Matter leader states, ‘If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it’. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!”

Black Lives Matter chief states, “If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it”. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection! — Donald J. Trump (@actualDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

RELATED: Trey Gowdy: Minnesota Cop Responsible For George Floyd’s Death Should Be Charged With First-Degree Murder

Newsome’s tweet comes as Black Lives Matter activists have continued to protest the demise of George Floyd, an African American who died whereas in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.