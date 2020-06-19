Trump says Biden weaker than Hillary Clinton; predicts historic economic recovery – Armenian News

US President Trump told The Washington Times in an interview Thursday he believes Joseph R. Biden is a weaker candidate than Hillary Clinton in 2016 but Democrats are more “desperate” to beat him, and he is relying on a strong economic recovery and a renewed push for conservatives on the Supreme Courtto win reelection in November.

Asked how that he assesses the race against Mr. Biden compared with Mrs. Clinton in 2016, the president said of his Democratic rival, “He’s weaker, but the machine is stronger because they’re desperate.”

Pointing to increased hiring and retail sales in May as states reopened from the coronavirus shutdowns, the president said the economy will be a “better platform” for him to win in November.

“We have four months until the election,” Mr. Trump said in the Oval Office interview. “We go [high and higher] monthly. The third quarter will probably have the best GDP in the history of mankind. And you view it is building. You don’t have to be up … where we were. I kind of think — but who knows, it’s like a horse race — I kind of think it is a better platform. We’ll discover.”

The weekly unemployment report Thursday unmasked a higher-than-expected 1.5 million new jobless claims. It was the 11th straight week of decreasing claims, nevertheless the number was more than twice as high as the previous record from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing jobless claims were only slightly lower, 20.54 million, from 20.61 million a week earlier in the day. At least 29 million people are collecting unemployment benefits.

Mr. Trump said of his opposition, “The Democrats don’t want to open. They are fighting like hell. They don’t want me to have the rally on Saturday. The rally is massive.”